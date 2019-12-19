State Reps. Nick Schroer and Bruce DeGroot got into a physical altercation that both called an "accident" at the Eagles Club in Jefferson City. Schroer, who hurt DeGroot's eye in the incident, said they were "joking around."
Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale
Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale
Related to this story
Fallen Arches 2019: Presenting all the weird events, goofs and gaffs that made St. Louis wonderful this year
In this most divided of times — left vs. right, city vs. county, regular recipe vs. extra-crispy — the St. Louis region learned this year that…