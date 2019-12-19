Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale

Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, speaks on the floor of the House on Friday, May 17, 2019, as Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis, listens before the chamber voted to pass his bill that would virtually ban all abortions in the state. The chamber acted on the final day of the legislative session in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com