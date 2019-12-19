Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale
0 comments

Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale

  • 0
Missouri House passes controversial new abortion bill

Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, speaks on the floor of the House on Friday, May 17, 2019, as Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis, listens before the chamber voted to pass his bill that would virtually ban all abortions in the state. The chamber acted on the final day of the legislative session in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

State Reps. Nick Schroer and Bruce DeGroot got into a physical altercation that both called an "accident" at the Eagles Club in Jefferson City. Schroer, who hurt DeGroot's eye in the incident, said they were "joking around."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports