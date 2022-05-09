 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lil Baby

Lil Baby, Lil Durk at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Lil Baby performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, the Factory, $39-$89, ticketmaster.com

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional, Armor for Sleep, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$59, ticketmaster.com

Coin “Uncanny Valley Tour” with Blackstarkids, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, the Pageant, $29-$87, ticketmaster.com

Crash Test Dummies, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Delmar Hall, $40-$50, ticketmaster.com

George Benson, Eric Mariental, Randy Brecker, George Whitty, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, the Factory, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com

Chris Brown and Lil Baby “One of Them Ones Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$249, livenation.com

Corey Holcomb, 7 and 10 a.m. Aug. 5-6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Helium Comedy Club, $32-$42, heliumcomedy.com

Nora en Pure, 10 p.m. Aug. 5, Ryse Nightclub, $20, ticketmaster.com

OneRepublic “Never Ending Summer Tour” with Needtobreathe, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$155, livenation.com

Lany "Summer Forever Tour" with Surfaces, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com

