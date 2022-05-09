• Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, the Factory, $39-$89, ticketmaster.com
• Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional, Armor for Sleep, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$59, ticketmaster.com
• Coin “Uncanny Valley Tour” with Blackstarkids, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, the Pageant, $29-$87, ticketmaster.com
• Crash Test Dummies, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Delmar Hall, $40-$50, ticketmaster.com
• George Benson, Eric Mariental, Randy Brecker, George Whitty, 7 p.m. Aug. 4, the Factory, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby “One of Them Ones Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$249, livenation.com
• Corey Holcomb, 7 and 10 a.m. Aug. 5-6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Helium Comedy Club, $32-$42, heliumcomedy.com
- Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question
- Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore
- St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale
- Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win
- ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line
- Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’
- With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals
- Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia
- Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure
- Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’
- Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
- Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment
- Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month
- Four dead, three children in critical condition after crash on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis
- ‘You can’t replace this’: The St. Louis area’s last kosher deli faces the auction block
• Nora en Pure, 10 p.m. Aug. 5, Ryse Nightclub, $20, ticketmaster.com
• OneRepublic “Never Ending Summer Tour” with Needtobreathe, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$155, livenation.com
• Lany "Summer Forever Tour" with Surfaces, 7 p.m. Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!