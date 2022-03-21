 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lil Durk

Lil Baby, Lil Durk at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Lil Durk performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

• Cavetown, Tessa Violet, Addison Grace, 7:30 p.m. April 26, the Pageant, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Lights "Baby I’m Back Tour” with tiLLie, 8 p.m. April 26, Delmar Hall, $23-$27, ticketmaster.com

• Henry Rollins “Good to See You 2022,” 8 p.m. April 27, the Pageant, $30, ticketmaster.com

• Lettuce, 8 p.m. April 27, the Lot at the Big Top, $30-$50, metrotix.com

• Alfredo Rodriguez, Pedrito Martinez Duo, 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 29-30, 6:30 p.m. May 1, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org

• Tim Meadows, 8 p.m. April 28, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 29-30, Helium Comedy Club, $18-$30, heliumcomedy.com

• Del McCoury, 7 p.m. April 28, the Lot at the Big Top, $35-$65, metrotix.com

• Lil Durk “The 7220 Tour,” 8 p.m. April 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $29-$69, livenation.com

• "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories With Suzanne Vega," 8 p.m. April 29, Delmar Hall, $40-$60, ticketmaster.com

• Chelcie Lynn “The Tammy Tour,” 8 p.m. April 29, the Factory, $29-$59, ticketmaster.com

