Linda Estlund
Legal recruiter Linda Estlund hired NewSpace to create custom built-ins, providing plenty of space for work and storage.

 

Age • 63

Profession • Legal recruiter, Estlund Associates

Home • Lake Saint Louis

Estlund has worked from home for 25 years as a legal recruiter. When she and her husband built their home in 2018, she had a room on the main floor pegged for the office. In June, she worked with NewSpace home organization specialists to design the space with custom built-ins suited to her needs. Handling a lot of paper and files daily, work space was her top priority with storage a close second.

“NewSpace was very instrumental in designing the office accordingly, inclusive of a completely built-out closet that runs along one side of the room,” Estlund says. “My level of productivity has improved tremendously, and I couldn’t be happier.”

