Linda began her career as a paramedic and eventually became an RN. She is a single mom who is devoted to her son and also saw her mother through an illness until she died. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis quite a few years ago and continues to work in the Emergency Department at Christian Northeast. Though the job requires a lot of physical work, Linda gives her all to her patients. She is a dependable, compassionate, solid force in a unpredictable and stressful environment. She is never loud or self-serving, but constantly working toward the excellent care our facility requires. She is a role model for the new nurses coming into the ER. We are lucky to have her steady, goal directed personality at CHNE Emergency Department.

