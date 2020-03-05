Linda Sue Park: 'Prairie Lotus'

When 4 p.m. Sunday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
This is a fabulous opportunity for young readers to meet a Newbery Prize-winning author, Linda Sue Park, and learn about how she was both inspired and troubled by Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House" books. Park, who won the Newbery for "A Single Shard," sets her new novel in 1880 Dakota Territory. A 14-year-old girl, Hanna, learned how to sew from her Korean-Chinese mother, who has died. In "Prairie Lotus," Hanna and her white father move to a new town, where she encounters racism but also puts her sewing skills to use. Park, whose parents were Korean immigrants, was born in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up near Chicago. She has also written picture books in addition to her acclaimed books for middle readers and up. By Jane Henderson