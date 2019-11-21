In this year’s edition of the annual Lindbergh Parent’s Group fundraiser, five homes in the school district will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Meanwhile, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day, there will be a series of holiday gift vendors and food trucks in the parking lot of Dressel Elementary School. Tickets are $20 online at go.lindberghschools.ws/Page/8463 or in person through Dec. 7 at Crestwood Coin & Jeweler, Nicole Rae Boutique or the Lindbergh Central Office. For information, email Lhshousetour@gmail.com.
Read about the house shown above in the Dec. 1 edition of the Post-Dispatch.