Courtesy of the artist

When 8 p.m. Aug. 7 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $24-$129 • More info livenation.com

Following its first week of concerts by Blackberry Smoke, Jason Mraz and Brothers Osborne, the new St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights presents its first female headliner, Lindsey Stirling, and her “2021 Artemis U.S. Tour.” Her latest album is “Artemis.” “Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S., but I’m excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post-lockdown,” Stirling said in a statement. “People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I’d rather experience it than onstage with my fans.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

