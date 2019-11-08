Lindy West

Lindy West, author of "The Witches Are Coming."

Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where .Zack, 3224 Locust Street • How much $30, includes copy of book • More info metrotix.com

Lindy West takes no prisoners in her sharp and funny essays about sexism, body image, rape culture and lying politicians. Her book “Shrill” was the inspiration for a Hulu series starring Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”). West’s new book targets those who would dismiss women as “witches,” deciding to own it: “So fine, if you insist. This is a witch hunt. We’re witches, and we’re hunting you.” By Jane Henderson

 

