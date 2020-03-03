Lisa Ramey
Lisa Ramey in the Top 24

Lisa Ramey on Season 16 of "The Voice" 

The St. Ann native sailed through the earlier shows straight into the Top 24, before she was eliminated in Season 16 of "The Voice." Ramey, who lives in New York City, was on John Legend’s team on the show and received nothing but raves from her coach, though it didn’t lead to enough viewer votes to keep her on the show.

