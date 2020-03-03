The St. Ann native sailed through the earlier shows straight into the Top 24, before she was eliminated in Season 16 of "The Voice." Ramey, who lives in New York City, was on John Legend’s team on the show and received nothing but raves from her coach, though it didn’t lead to enough viewer votes to keep her on the show.
Lisa Ramey
