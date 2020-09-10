 Skip to main content
Lisa Ramey
Lisa Ramey

Lisa Ramey ("The Voice")

Lisa Ramey in the Top 24

Lisa Ramey on Season 16 of "The Voice" 

St. Ann’s Lisa Ramey made it onto John Legend’s team on “The Voice” in 2019 with her version of “Sex on Fire,” after failing to impress the coaches the previous year with a Pink song. Ramey made it as far as the Top 24, when she was let go during a massive elimination show. Ramey, known on the show for her striking mohawk, recently released her debut album “Surrender” just as the pandemic was getting underway, and had an album release event on Twitch. Her song “Left for Dead” on her album reflects her time on “The Voice.”

 

