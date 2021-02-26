 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listen to your spouse when she says to call your therapist
0 comments

Listen to your spouse when she says to call your therapist

via GIPHY

Randall was resistant to therapy for far too long, although Beth kept gently suggesting it might be helpful. When he finally realized she was right, he became more open to taking her advice when she would tell him it he needed to call his therapist. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports