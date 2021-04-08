When 7:30 p.m. April 10 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com
Little Dylan will headline a birthday party at Blue Strawberry for St. Louis music manager and blues advocate Alonzo Townsend. Townsend, the son of Grammy-winning St. Louis blues legend Henry Townsend, recently started the TownsendX3 Agency, with artists including Little Dylan, Denise Thimes, Tonina, Zida Lioness, Mvstermind and LL Manny. By Kevin C. Johnson
