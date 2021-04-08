 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Dylan
0 comments

Little Dylan

  • 0
Little Dylan Band

Little Dylan Band

When 7:30 p.m. April 10 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Little Dylan will headline a birthday party at Blue Strawberry for St. Louis music manager and blues advocate Alonzo Townsend. Townsend, the son of Grammy-winning St. Louis blues legend Henry Townsend, recently started the TownsendX3 Agency, with artists including Little Dylan, Denise Thimes, Tonina, Zida Lioness, Mvstermind and LL Manny. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports