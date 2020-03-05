Little Medical School inspires young minds by sharing a passion for learning, health and careers in medicine. Through hands-on activities, role-play and interactive demonstrations, children explore the exciting world of healthcare.
707 North New Ballas, Creve Coeur; littlemedicalschool.com/stlouis; 314-279-1948
Future Pediatrician • June 8-12. Ages 4-11, $190.
Wilderness Medicine • June 8-12. Ages 4-11, $190.
Lou Fusz Soccer Club
These fun camps run for a week at a time with full day and half day options.
1 Rams Way, Earth City; loufuszsoccer.com/programs/camps-training; 314-628-9341
Summer Outdoor Soccer Camp, Full Day • June 15-19. Ages 5-14, $250.
Lydia Cox Memorial Bike Camp
Lydia’s family founded the Lydia Faith Cox Family Foundation after her death in 2009. The money raised from the foundation’s golf tournament, and other fund raising events, would no longer go toward medical needs, but to help others.
714 Wildview Lane, Manchester; lydiafaithcoxfamilyfoundation.com/bike-camp.html; 314-482-6000
Session 1 • Individuals with disabilities learn to ride typical bicycles. June 1-5. Ages 8-99, $150.
Mad Science Summer Camps
Unique science summer programming that delivers hands-on science experiences for children.
8420-R Olive Boulevard; stlouis.madscience.org; 314-991-8000
Mad Inventors Camp at Faust Park • Each day you’ll be given a series of challenges that must be overcome using basic materials, simple machines, tips from the world of famous inventors and the most important thing of all — your mind. With a little bit of ingenuity, you’ll construct catapults and forts and then lay siege, fabricate a winning Egg Drop design, construct a dancing robot and assemble a working light saber to take home. June 1-5. Ages 7-11, $275.
Space Alien Travelers Camp at SLU • Explore the most amazing planet in the universe. During your one-week stay, you will explore the Earth’s environment and study forms of communication and the science behind what Earthlings call “Sports." June 1-5. Ages 5-11, $260.
Maryville Design and Visual Art
The Maryville University Pre-College Summer Program provides high school students who have completed grades 9-12 with the unique opportunity to study with college-level faculty in a highly creative and enriching art school setting. Students will develop confidence in their work and learn about careers in art and design while producing projects suitable for college admissions portfolios.
650 University Drive; maryville.edu/summerprograms/art-design; 314-529-9381
Intro to Graphic Design + Introduction to Architecture and Interior Design • Hands-on learning about the practices of graphic and interactive design and architecture and interior design. June 15-26. Ages 13-19, $500.
Creating Artists Books + Digital Fashion Photography • Explore the medium of the artist's book as a form of expression and develop your skills with a camera in a professional-quality lighting studio. June 15-26. Ages 13-19, $500.
Maryville Science and Robotics Program
The Maryville Science and Robotics Program is an engaging opportunity for students who are interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Maryville offers cutting-edge courses for students ages 4-16 with highly qualified faculty, including professors, engineers, computer programmers and gifted certified teachers.
650 Maryville University Drive; maryville.edu/robot; 314-281-1120
911-Weather Disasters • July 13-17. Ages 6-7, $195.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • July 13-17. Ages 9-12, $195.
Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club
Enjoy academics, arts, sports, swimming and more.
4245 North Kingshighway Boulevard; mathews-dickey.com; 314-679-5242
Mathews-Dickey Summer Day Camp Session 1 • Wonderful summer day camp exposing youth to sports, arts, character development and academics. June 8-July 3. Ages 5-12, $100.
MathJam
MathJam is a summer math challenge for students ages 10 to 14 who are interested in math exploration and enrichment.
Two City Place, Suite 200; megsss.org; 314-842-5968
Math Explorers • Hands-on, activity-based exploration of geometry and problem solving. June 8-19. Ages 9-10, $355.
Puzzles and Programming, Rising 6th Grade • Logic puzzles, virtual robotics programming and more. June 8-19. Ages 11-12, $355.
Media Now Summer Journalism Camp
Media Now is a four-day summer boot camp for high school journalism teachers and students that aim to take their digital media skills to the next level.
815 North Second Street, St. Charles; medianow.press; 314-252-8816
Media Now at Webster University • Day camp experience presented conference-style, offering more than 100 different classes. June 22-24. Ages 14-18, $300.
Media Now at Drake • Join the group at Drake University for its third summer in Des Moines, where students and advisers choose a single track to immerse themselves in for four days. July 6-8. Ages 14-18, $400.