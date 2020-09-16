"Little Monsters" (2019)

LITTLE MONSTERS Official Trailer (2019) Lupita Nyong'o, Zombies Movie HD
LITTLE MONSTERS Official Trailer (2019) Lupita Nyong'o, Zombies Movie HD © 2019 - Altitude Films Comedy, Kids, Family and Animated Film, Blockbuster, Action ...
Released on Hulu on the heels of “Us,” Lupita Nyong’o lightens the tone despite playing a school teacher who tries to save her students from a zombie attack during a field trip. Josh Gad and Alexander England are on hand to shore up the film’s horror-comedy credentials. Horror-comedy combos is a tricky mix; this one mostly pulls it off.
Stars Lupita Nyong’o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Kat Stewart, Diesel La Trraca • Director Abe Forsythe • Rating R • Box office N/A • Rotten Tomatoes 80 percent
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!