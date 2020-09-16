"Little Monsters" (2019)

Released on Hulu on the heels of “Us,” Lupita Nyong’o lightens the tone despite playing a school teacher who tries to save her students from a zombie attack during a field trip. Josh Gad and Alexander England are on hand to shore up the film’s horror-comedy credentials. Horror-comedy combos is a tricky mix; this one mostly pulls it off.

Stars Lupita Nyong’o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Kat Stewart, Diesel La Trraca • Director Abe Forsythe • Rating R • Box office N/A • Rotten Tomatoes 80 percent

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.