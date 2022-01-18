 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loading Dock Ice Rink
Loading Dock Ice Rink

2020 balloons drop to welcome new year

Karson Morrissey, 13, skate away balloons to pop balloons after the 1st Annual Balloon Drop to celebrate the New Year on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, on the ice rink at the Loading Dock in Grafton. The Loading Dock dropped a total of 2020 balloons, with two drops in different locations to kick off the New Year. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The ice rink at the Loading Dock is part of a larger entertainment venue that includes a restaurant, overnight accommodations and stunning river views. You can rent the rink and a heated tent for private parties. 

Where 401 East Front Street, Grafton • When 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday • How much all day skate pass $10.50, skate rental $5 • More info graftonloadingdock.com/ice-rink

 

 

