Loading Dock Ice Rink

The ice rink at the Loading Dock is part of a larger entertainment venue that includes a restaurant, overnight accommodations and stunning river views. You can rent the rink and a heated tent for private parties.
Where 401 East Front Street, Grafton • When 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday • How much all day skate pass $10.50, skate rental $5 • More info graftonloadingdock.com/ice-rink
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today