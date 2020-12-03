📖 Local favorites 📖

We asked librarians and booksellers about their favorite titles of 2020. Here, in no particular order or style (fiction mixed with nonfiction, adult and children), are their picks.

Kris Kleindienst, co-owner, Left Bank Books

"Recollections of My Nonexistence" by Rebecca Solnit

"The Immortals of Tehran" by Ali Araghi

"Just Us" by Claudia Rankine

"The Broken Heart of America" by Walter Johnson

Sarah Holt, children's and teen specialist, Left Bank Books

"What We'll Build: Plans for Our Future Together" by Oliver Jeffers (picture book)

"Coo" by Kaela Noel (middle-grade reader)

"Girl, Unframed" by Deb Caletti (young adult)

Shane Mullen, event coordinator, Left Bank Books

"The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne" by Elsa Hart

"She Come by It Natural" by Sarah Smarsh

"Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi

Emily Hall Schroen, owner, Main Street Books