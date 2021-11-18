Local gym builds more than strong bodies

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
When Sandy first walked into Lift for Life Gym (LFL), she was a little unsure of the new environment. Seven years later, she walked out of the gym awarded with a college scholarship and a firm plan for her future. A recent graduate of the LFL Gym program, Sandy learned firsthand the valuable lessons the nonprofit bestows on the kids they serve. “They pushed me to want a better life for myself,” Sandy said. “They allowed me to do a lot of things I wouldn’t have done on my own and gave me and many other kids the opportunities to succeed.”
LFL offers at-risk St. Louis city children a safe, enriching environment in which to strengthen their bodies, enrich their minds, develop healthy social relationships and learn how to make positive life choices.
“We want to improve the life of every person who walks through our doors,” said Joe Miller, executive director.
“They can participate in sports and other activities while they are juggling the stress of the world. We teach them how to prepare for life through our other programs.”
Free to all members, the Gym opens from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. after school and aims to make an impact in kids’ lives who haven’t always had the support they need.
“The most dangerous time for inner-city youth is after school between 3:30 and 8:00 p.m.,” Miller said. “That’s where we step in and provide a safe place.”
LFL Gym provides free fitness, tutoring, mentoring, meals, scholarships and more that help to care for the whole person, not just the athletic side of their youth members.
“One impactful program I was able to experience was the tutoring program that helped me when I entered high school,” Sandy said. “It allowed me to figure out what I wanted to do in my career.”
Founded by Marshall Cohen in 1988, the gym launched in the basement of Globe Drugs in downtown St. Louis. Today, LFL has blossomed into a full service after-school youth activity center serving 440 kids, ages eight to 18 and offers more than 30 different programs.
“After I graduate from college, I’m going to enroll in a two-year program to become a physician’s assistant,” Sandy said. “I can’t see myself being in this position today without the Lift for Life gym program and the college scholarship they awarded me.”