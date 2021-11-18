Local gym builds more than strong bodies

When Sandy first walked into Lift for Life Gym (LFL), she was a little unsure of the new environment. Seven years later, she walked out of the gym awarded with a college scholarship and a firm plan for her future. A recent graduate of the LFL Gym program, Sandy learned firsthand the valuable lessons the nonprofit bestows on the kids they serve. “They pushed me to want a better life for myself,” Sandy said. “They allowed me to do a lot of things I wouldn’t have done on my own and gave me and many other kids the opportunities to succeed.”