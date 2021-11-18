Local organization gives home a new meaning

Beyond the many services and the investment in spiritual growth and healing, Lydia’s House also provides women with employment opportunities in a safe and loving environment at Lydia’s Ladle. Founded in 2013, the women learn meaningful work experiences in the food industry all while free from their abuser in a confidential location. It’s an immediate source of income for the survivors and a kick-starter for self-esteem.

Four-legged family members also support a healthy self-esteem − and much joy. Pets can often put abused women at further risk by forcing them to choose to stay with the abuser or leave and risk not knowing what will happen to their beloved animal. Fortunately, Lydia’s House is one of the few pet-friendly shelters in the U.S. that provides comfortable spaces for pets and people. The nonprofit collaborated with Purina and Rescue Rebuild to tile the floors and used pet-safe paint that was easier to clean. Other locations received outdoor improvements such as fencing, benches and waste bag dispensers. Volunteers helped with these pet-friendly projects on Purina’s annual PetCare Pride Day.