Local organization gives home a new meaning

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Lydia’s House is a transitional housing program for women and their children experiencing domestic abuse. It opened in 1994 and is the only agency of its kind in the St. Louis area. It has grown in size and services offered through the generous support of the community.
Services include interim housing between an emergency shelter and independent living, working one-on-one with a personal advocate, support groups and a children’s program. Lydia’s House also offers counseling, immigrant support services, an inhouse medical clinic, family activities and connects women with community resources.
Located in undisclosed locations, Lydia’s House has 50 fully furnished apartments that serve as a sanctuary for battered and abused women. While the apartments serve as a safety net, the nonprofit is also a place of healing, a voice of hope and an opportunity for spiritual growth. Lydia’s House does not have a designated faith or denomination, nor is there a spiritual requirement. The nonprofit is proud to have an open and accepting environment regardless of the woman’s circumstances, their journey or traditions.
Beyond the many services and the investment in spiritual growth and healing, Lydia’s House also provides women with employment opportunities in a safe and loving environment at Lydia’s Ladle. Founded in 2013, the women learn meaningful work experiences in the food industry all while free from their abuser in a confidential location. It’s an immediate source of income for the survivors and a kick-starter for self-esteem.
Four-legged family members also support a healthy self-esteem − and much joy. Pets can often put abused women at further risk by forcing them to choose to stay with the abuser or leave and risk not knowing what will happen to their beloved animal. Fortunately, Lydia’s House is one of the few pet-friendly shelters in the U.S. that provides comfortable spaces for pets and people. The nonprofit collaborated with Purina and Rescue Rebuild to tile the floors and used pet-safe paint that was easier to clean. Other locations received outdoor improvements such as fencing, benches and waste bag dispensers. Volunteers helped with these pet-friendly projects on Purina’s annual PetCare Pride Day.
Other ways to support the work of Lydia’s House include monetary gifts, donating cleaning supplies and personal care items and cooking meals. In addition, there are remote volunteer and fundraising opportunities, especially during the Christmas season. The organization also hosts several events including their golf tournament, bingo night and more.