Log cabins and cottages

If the pandemic left you kneading sourdough bread or planting a vegetable garden, you can round out that frontier living experience with a visit to a cabin or historic village.

A log cabin from the 1850s that once belonged to the Cougot family has been moved to Tower Court Park in Florissant, as well as an old narrow gauge railroad station that tells a later town history. A stone chimney was all that remained of Jacob Zumwalt’s fort, but the log fort was rebuilt and opened a few years ago in Fort Zumwalt Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Drace Park in Town and Country is home to three log cabins: One is original to the site, built around 1855 by settler Jacob Kropp. Conway Park in Creve Coeur has two log cabins, moved there to tell the stories of the Clester and Hackmann families. For the full village experience, visit Faust Park in Chesterfield or the Historic Daniel Boone Home and village in Defiance. Haskell Park in Alton includes the Victorian-style Haskell Playhouse, built for Lucy Haskell for her fifth birthday in 1885.

📍 Tower Court Park, New Florissant Road and Washington Street, Florissant

📍 Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri