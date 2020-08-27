Log cabins and cottages

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch file
Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins.
Photo by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch
Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.
Post-Dispatch file
Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Post-Dispatch file
A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.
Post-Dispatch file
Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
If the pandemic left you kneading sourdough bread or planting a vegetable garden, you can round out that frontier living experience with a visit to a cabin or historic village.
A log cabin from the 1850s that once belonged to the Cougot family has been moved to Tower Court Park in Florissant, as well as an old narrow gauge railroad station that tells a later town history. A stone chimney was all that remained of Jacob Zumwalt’s fort, but the log fort was rebuilt and opened a few years ago in Fort Zumwalt Park in O’Fallon, Missouri. Drace Park in Town and Country is home to three log cabins: One is original to the site, built around 1855 by settler Jacob Kropp. Conway Park in Creve Coeur has two log cabins, moved there to tell the stories of the Clester and Hackmann families. For the full village experience, visit Faust Park in Chesterfield or the Historic Daniel Boone Home and village in Defiance. Haskell Park in Alton includes the Victorian-style Haskell Playhouse, built for Lucy Haskell for her fifth birthday in 1885.
📍Tower Court Park, New Florissant Road and Washington Street, Florissant
📍Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive, O’Fallon, Missouri
📍Drace Park, 2310 Cedar Valley Road, Town and Country
📍Conway Park, 12301 Conway Road, Creve Coeur
📍Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield
📍Historic Daniel Boone Home and village, 1868 Highway F, Defiance
📍Haskell Park, 1211 Henry Street, Alton
