Logan Garton, Marching Mizzou
Logan Garton, Marching Mizzou

Logan Garton

Logan Garton, a senior, is a drum major in Marching Mizzou - he previously played the trumpet. Photo courtesy of Logan Garton

The marching band didn’t march.

“We were just the band that was there,” said a glum Logan Garton, a drum major in Marching Mizzou.

And at Mizzou football games in 2020, the band in the stands that was “there” wasn’t even the full band.

“Because of COVID regulations,” Garton said, “we had to be so far apart — especially as the nature of band, we’re blowing, and this is a respiratory, airborne virus. So all of Marching Mizzou didn't show up to a single game, only a third at a time.”

For Marching Mizzou members, the teenage dream often begins on high school fields. One day, they, too, could play for the Tigers. Dreams became dedication — hours and hours of practice and sacrificed time, all for these special Saturdays. The culmination is the exhilaration of marching onto Faurot Field before the game and at halftime.

“But we were not allowed on the field at all,” Garton said of 2020. “And since we're technically a class, we also got canceled when classes were finally canceled. So for the last two home games, we weren't even there. We couldn’t rehearse. The band wasn’t at the final two games.”

But Garton and the fellow drum majors drummed up something pretty cool. In that final week of classes, they convinced the athletics department to allow them to do a weeknight performance on the field in the stadium. One last hurrah. One last “Fight Tiger.” So under the lights, Marching Mizzou performed for no one. It was beautifully bittersweet.

“It's a lot of sadness, because it's something you've really missed,” he said of performing on the field. “And it's something you're going to miss.”

