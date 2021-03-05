Logan Garton, Marching Mizzou

The marching band didn’t march.

“We were just the band that was there,” said a glum Logan Garton, a drum major in Marching Mizzou.

And at Mizzou football games in 2020, the band in the stands that was “there” wasn’t even the full band.

“Because of COVID regulations,” Garton said, “we had to be so far apart — especially as the nature of band, we’re blowing, and this is a respiratory, airborne virus. So all of Marching Mizzou didn't show up to a single game, only a third at a time.”

For Marching Mizzou members, the teenage dream often begins on high school fields. One day, they, too, could play for the Tigers. Dreams became dedication — hours and hours of practice and sacrificed time, all for these special Saturdays. The culmination is the exhilaration of marching onto Faurot Field before the game and at halftime.

“But we were not allowed on the field at all,” Garton said of 2020. “And since we're technically a class, we also got canceled when classes were finally canceled. So for the last two home games, we weren't even there. We couldn’t rehearse. The band wasn’t at the final two games.”