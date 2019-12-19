YPD - St. Louis
Now that Thanksgiving is over we can focus on LOLLAPAJEWZA and Hannukah! Sign up here: https://www.jfedstl.org/events/lolla-2019/
When 9 p.m.-midnight Tuesday • Where The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue • How much $18 donation • More info jfedstl.org/lolla-2019
Celebrate Hanukkah with more than 300 new and old friends by lighting the menorah, eating latkes and raising a glass. The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is throwing this bash, and the first 100 people to register will get a free signature drink. “Sparkle and shine” attire is suggested. By Valerie Schremp Hahn