Lon Sanders Canyon Conservation Area
0 comments

Lon Sanders Canyon Conservation Area

  • 0
Lon Sanders Canyon

Lon Sanders Canyon

Hidden in the Ozarks near Piedmont, Los Sanders doesn’t get the same recognition as other shut-ins, but that shouldn't take away from its rippling stream, jutting granite rocks and mini-waterfall. If you’re looking for a smaller scale, less traveled shut-in, Lon Sanders Canyon is the place for you. Keep in mind that it will take a short hike to reach the shut-ins.

More info: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/lon-sanders-canyon-ca

Location: Wayne County near Piedmont, Missouri

Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports