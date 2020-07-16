Lon Sanders Canyon Conservation Area

Hidden in the Ozarks near Piedmont, Los Sanders doesn’t get the same recognition as other shut-ins, but that shouldn't take away from its rippling stream, jutting granite rocks and mini-waterfall. If you’re looking for a smaller scale, less traveled shut-in, Lon Sanders Canyon is the place for you. Keep in mind that it will take a short hike to reach the shut-ins.
More info: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/lon-sanders-canyon-ca
Location: Wayne County near Piedmont, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!