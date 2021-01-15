 Skip to main content
Lone Elk Park
Lone Elk Park

A winter drive through Lone Elk Park (copy)

Wild turkey in Lone Elk Park. 

Length • 3-mile loop (White Buffalo Trail)

More info • stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/lone-elk-park/

Overview • This county park in Valley Park is home to bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk and deer. This popular trail offers frequent sightings of the wildlife. (Note: Dogs are not allowed in this park.)

Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, says she will hike with her 5-year-old daughter here and make a game out of looking for "surprises." She will create a scavenger hunt for her daughter to spot leaves, twigs, an acorn or animals like, goose, deer or an elk. 

