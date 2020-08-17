You have permission to edit this article.
Longtime St. Louis County judge dies of cancer
Longtime St. Louis County judge dies of cancer

CLAYTON — John R. Essner, 69, a longtime associate St. Louis County circuit judge, died of cancer on Friday, officials said.

Essner served the St. Louis County Circuit Court since his 1999 appointment by then-Gov. Mel Carnahan. He was a staff lawyer for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri for more than two decades and served as the first director of the organization's volunteer lawyer program.

Legal Services gives an annual award in Essner's name to lawyers who help those "marginalized because of their poverty and status," the news release said.

"Humble and hardworking, Judge Essner was a guiding light and inspiration to hundreds of young lawyers, to whom he imparted his ethos of caring and commitment to the welfare of others," the news release said.

He was a 1973 graduate of the University of California-Los Angeles and earned his law degree from St. Louis University in 1976.

Funeral arrangements were not yet finalized.

John R. Essner

St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge John R. Essner died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
