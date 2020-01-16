Loop Ice Carnival
The Loop Ice Carnival

Charlie Pollmann, 5, takes a closer look at an ice sculpture of an eagle with his mother, Kate Pollmann, both of University City, during The Loop Ice Carnival, Saturday, January 14, 2017. The carnival also offered other activities including ice carving demonstrations, frozen turkey bowling and scavenger hunts. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

When Snow Ball is 8 p.m. Friday; carnival is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where 5800-6600 blocks of Delmar Boulevard • How much $5 or two cans of food for Snow Ball; carnival is free • More info visittheloop.com

Where else can you bowl with a frozen turkey and knock a golf ball around a miniature course made of ice? The Loop Ice Carnival helps us embrace the cold with dozens of ice sculptures, slides and rides. The weekend starts with the Snow Ball at the Moonrise Hotel (ages 21 and up). By Valerie Schremp Hahn

