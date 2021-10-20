 Skip to main content
Lorde Performs on ABC's "Good Morning America"

Music recording artist Lorde performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Lorde’s “The Solar Power Tour” runs throughout her native New Zealand before landing in the U.S. with a Nashville, Tenn., show on April 3. Also on the schedule are Detroit, MI. (April 5), Chicago, IL. (April 22-23), Minneapolis, MN. (April 25).

Click here for the full schedule.

