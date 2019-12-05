When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $39.99 • More info ticketmaster.com
Louis the Child comes to the Pageant to share music from “Kids at Play” and more. “This EP came from us experimenting and trying new sounds with the same curiosity and imagination as a little kid playing,” says the producer/DJ duo’s Freddy Kennett, in a statement. “We want these songs to give everyone that same childlike feeling of being carefree and curious and excited, where you feel free to do what you want to do and create what you want to create.” The EP follows the 2017 release, “Love Is Alive.” By Kevin C. Johnson