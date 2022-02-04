Louis Tomlinson, Sun Room

Success continues to flow for the members of boy band One Direction. Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson is on a sold-out world tour promoting his debut album, “Walls.” “I’m lucky enough to have a very loyal fan base who want as much music from me as possible,” he said in a statement. “I have my own idea of what it is to be an artist, and what’s important for me is not just this album, but the album after, and the one after that. For me, it’s all about the identity you build up through making a series of albums that 100% reflect who you are.” Tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson