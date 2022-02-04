 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louis Tomlinson, Sun Room

  • 0
2019 Jingle Ball - Los Angeles Show

Louis Tomlinson performs in 2019 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. 

When 8 p.m. Feb. 5 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Success continues to flow for the members of boy band One Direction. Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson is on a sold-out world tour promoting his debut album, “Walls.” “I’m lucky enough to have a very loyal fan base who want as much music from me as possible,” he said in a statement. “I have my own idea of what it is to be an artist, and what’s important for me is not just this album, but the album after, and the one after that. For me, it’s all about the identity you build up through making a series of albums that 100% reflect who you are.” Tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News