"To the little girl who danced lighter than air around her mother"

A Cosmetologist by profession, Louise attended middle and high schools in Augsburg, Germany, San Francisco, California and St. Louis, Missouri.

She toured with "Mission and Motion" dance company, while at Mission High School in San Francisco. She also attended University City high school in St. Louis, Missouri and upon graduating, won a scholarship to study the German language at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

She is survived by her father Robert Francis Marti, her mother Barbara Ann (Timothy) Grotrian, her two brothers; Francis Henry Marti and Justin Walter Grotrian.

A special thanks goes to her close and best friend Susanne Lippke of Augsburg who helped and watched over her everyday during her time in Germany.

Dear Susi, we will never forget you.

Louise passed away on July 1, 2021 after a long illness. She was 51 years old. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her