Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 3
Quick Hit: As always, this is going to be a fun basketball game in a month, but the football grudge match should have some juice, too. Lots of credit to Mark Stoops for getting Kentucky bowl eligible after losing all his quarterbacks. A closer inspection of UK’s season finds zero wins over bowl-eligible Power Five teams — the Cats beat 6-5 Toledo and 6-5 Eastern Michigan — but just when it looked like Kentucky would sink to the bottom of the SEC East, the Cats beat the teams they were supposed to beat.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20