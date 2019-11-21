When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$45 • More info ticketmaster.com
Jess Hilarious hit a couple of hiccups in trying to play St. Louis in the past year. She was quietly dropped from her opening slot with Marlon Wayans at the Touhill Performing Arts Center, and before that, her gig at Helium Comedy Club was canceled. She had gotten into hot water after some controversial comments, but we think the third time will be the charm. The show also includes Jovan Bibbs, Maurice G, JuJu and Jessie Taylor. By Kevin C. Johnson