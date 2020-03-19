'Love Is Blind'

It begins as an experiment. Take 15 men and 15 women and have them date inside “pods” that prevent them from seeing one another. Can they fall in love? (In this make-believe world, apparently there are only heterosexuals.) It’s no spoiler to say that yes, several couples do get engaged — sight unseen — because part of the nuttiness of this experiment is that they have to get engaged to get to the next step: a romantic vacation in Mexico with no contact with the outside world. The next step, if they are still together, is for the couples to live together in an apartment complex in Atlanta, where they are all from, on the way to the altar. There are secrets, there are people who just aren’t that physically attracted to the person they fell in love with, and there is drunken drama. It’s trash, of course. And honestly, we’ve seen this kind of reality TV before (“The Bachelor” comes to mind). But in the end, there is at least one story heartwarming enough to make you believe that love may actually be blind. Streaming on Netflix. By Amy Bertrand