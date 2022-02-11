Here’s a Valentine’s Day treat: The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis “Lovefest Is Forever” program features the acclaimed husband-and-wife piano duo of Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, whose latest album is actually two projects in one — “I Love Erroll” and “I Love James P.,” dedicated to the music of jazz giants Garner and Johnson, respectively. The pair will announce their musical selections from the stage. The program also features Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” string sextet. The concert will be recorded for virtual presentation Feb. 22. By Daniel Durchholz