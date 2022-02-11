 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Lovefest Is Forever'

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $39; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Here’s a Valentine’s Day treat: The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis “Lovefest Is Forever” program features the acclaimed husband-and-wife piano duo of Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, whose latest album is actually two projects in one — “I Love Erroll” and “I Love James P.,” dedicated to the music of jazz giants Garner and Johnson, respectively. The pair will announce their musical selections from the stage. The program also features Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” string sextet. The concert will be recorded for virtual presentation Feb. 22. By Daniel Durchholz

