My husband Dr. Curtis is a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who has a record of amazing accomplishments. He served in the White House under two Presidents as a Presidential Communications Officer, commanded three units and served in the Gulf War. He was a flyer on the famous Strategic Air Command Airborne Command Post, also known as Operation Looking Glass. He was the first ever United State Air Force Command Electronic Security Officer. In every position he has held, he has set the mark for the future of the Air Force.