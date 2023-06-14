Lt. Col. Welker enrolled in the ROTC in college. When he graduated, he was commissioned as a military intelligence officer and spent the next 11 years active in the Army. His armor battalion was sent to the Middle East for Desert Storm. After, he remained active in the Army Reserve, and like many reservists, September 11, 2001 changed his life. As he watched the Iraq War unfold in 2003, he figured being in his late 40s and his senior rank would make him of little use. However, the fighting never ended, and in 2006, he was sent to Iraq to help train Iraqis to fight the insurgents. He also received two combat badges and two Bronze Stars.
Lt. Col. Martin Welker, U.S. Army
