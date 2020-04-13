Lucresia F.

Lucresia is a truly indescribable nurse whose accolades are too numerous to list here. She goes beyond any minimum expectation to keep our ER running smoothly. She is a mentor to students and new nurses in our department. She guides their learning in a way that assists the nurse to practice safely while fostering critical thinking skills and great techniques. She is a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurse. She takes calls and works extra to insure these patients are cared for, evidence is collected and patients/victims are heard. She leads our unit practice council which guides helps new practices transition into our ER smoothly. She is constantly pushing herself to the absolute limit to be an unimaginably good nurse. She is what all nurses should strive to be. She is a fantastic co worker and an even better patient advocate. Any facility would be lucky to have her as an employee, but I am forever thankful that Lucresia decided to work alongside us. There is no nurse more deserving of recognition of excellence. Her actions are not unnoticed, and I hope she is able to receive higher recognition than I can give.
