LUHNOW'S LAWSUIT

Question: If former Cardinals executive and Astros GM Jeff Luhnow goes to court over this civil case against the Astros, could they bring up whether or not he and former Cardinals employees stole information from the Cardinals? Also: Do you think Luhnow has a chance to win this case?
BenFred: The "they" in this situation would be the Astros. They're the ones Luhnow is taking to court. So, no, I don't think the Cardinals or the cheating scandal will come up. The Astros presenting that information, if it exists, would do more harm to the Astros than Luhnow, who is no longer with the Astros.
Can he win? I doubt it.
If Luhnow is truly innocent, and that's hard to believe but he says he is, then I don't blame him for fighting to clear his name.
I don't think he will win, though.
It used to be that, if you could prove you did not know something bad was happening as a front office leader, you were off the hook.
When it comes to electronic sign stealing especially, Manfred had adopted a different tone since the Red Sox Apple watch incident.
He made it clear he expected front-office leaders to know what their employees are up to during games.
Luhnow saying he did not know might not be good enough.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!