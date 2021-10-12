 Skip to main content
Luis Garcia
Luis Garcia

Cardinals clinch wildcard with 17th consecutive win

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Luis Garcia (66) unwinds during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The Cardinals clinched a wildcard spot with a historic 17th straight win 6-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Garcia (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 12 holds, two saves) repaid the Cardinals handsomely for rescuing him from his Triple-A exile. With Gallegos moving into the closer’s role, Garcia stepped into higher leverage set-up work and helped stabilize the bullpen down the stretch. In August he worked 15 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just six hits and three walks.

Full season stats

Grade: A

