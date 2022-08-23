When 7 p.m. Sept. 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $51-$149 • More info livenation.com
Always a favorite is country superstar Luke Bryan, returning to St. Louis for another good time at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, where he also performed in 2021. Bryan’s latest album is “Born Here Live Here Die Here” featuring “Knockin’ Boots’ and “What She Wants Tonight.” His latest single is “Country On.” Also on the bill for the “Raised Up Right Tour” are Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.