 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luke Bryan

  • 0
Luke Bryan at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Luke Bryan performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7 p.m. Sept. 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $51-$149 • More info livenation.com

Always a favorite is country superstar Luke Bryan, returning to St. Louis for another good time at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, where he also performed in 2021. Bryan’s latest album is “Born Here Live Here Die Here” featuring “Knockin’ Boots’ and “What She Wants Tonight.” His latest single is “Country On.” Also on the bill for the “Raised Up Right Tour” are Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News