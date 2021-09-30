 Skip to main content
Luke Stewart, Damon Smith
When 8:15 p.m. Oct. 4 • Where New Music Circle’s YouTube channel • How much Free, donations accepted • More info newmusiccircle.org

New Music Circle opens its 63rd season with an evening of solo and collaborative sets by upright bassists Luke Stewart and Damon Smith, both of whom are noted improvisational musicians. Once again this season, NMC’s concerts of challenging, experimental music will be online-only, streaming on YouTube. Stewart and Smith’s concert was filmed at Screwed Arts Collective by Foveal Media. Artist, producer, and experimental rapper 18&Counting will introduce the program. By Daniel Durchholz

 

