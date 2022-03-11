 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Lyrics and Laughs’

When 8 p.m. March 16 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $25-$40; VIP available • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Larry Greene and spoken-word artist Brandon Alexander Williams collaborate on “Lyrics and Laughs” at Helium Comedy Club. The event combines comedy and spoken word with an ensemble of artists including Vincent Bryant, Jason Jenkins, T-Spirit and iBenagod. Greene was voted St. Louis’ Funniest Person in the competition at Helium Comedy Club. By Kevin C. Johnson

