Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, WILLOW

Machine Gun Kelly at St. Louis Music Park

Machine Gun Kelly performs for a sold-out crowd Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $21-$126 • More info ticketmaster.com

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly was the fastest-selling concert in the first season of St. Louis Music Park. For his return to the market, the singer-rapper steps it all the way up to Enterprise Center for his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.” He’s touring with Travis Barker and WILLOW, whose last name is Smith and who has a famous father who had an active role at the most recent Oscars.

