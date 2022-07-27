Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, WILLOW

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $21-$126 • More info ticketmaster.com
Last year, Machine Gun Kelly was the fastest-selling concert in the first season of St. Louis Music Park. For his return to the market, the singer-rapper steps it all the way up to Enterprise Center for his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.” He’s touring with Travis Barker and WILLOW, whose last name is Smith and who has a famous father who had an active role at the most recent Oscars.
