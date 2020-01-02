St. Louis County Library
Bestselling novelist Mackenzi Lee presents an adventurous story told by Marvel's most misunderstood mischief-maker: Loki. Meet the author next week at Library HQ.
When 6:30 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library headquarters, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
An origin story for Marvel, "Loki: Where Mischief Lies" is the first of a trilogy by young adult author Mackenzi Lee. Publishers Weekly says, "One does not have to be a Marvel film franchise fan to enjoy this action-packed, emotionally resonant origin story of trickster deity and sorcerer Loki." By Jane Henderson