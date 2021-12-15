 Skip to main content
Maddie Hoffman, senior, Cor Jesu
Often overlooked by the Chargers’ balanced attack, Hoffman was the heart of a team that went 23-5-3 and captured the Class 5 state championship. A 5-foot-5 libero, she led a strong serve receive and posted a team-high 462 digs. Hoffman has signed with Wingate University. She recorded her 1,000th career dig in the state championship match.

