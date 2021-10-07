In his latest book, “Classical Crossroads,” St. Louis Symphony Orchestra conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin notes that much of his career was built on presenting works by contemporary composers. He has long been a champion of American composers as well, and those two passions come together as he returns to conduct the SLSO, performing Joan Tower’s “Made in America” and William Bolcom’s Violin Concerto, featuring SLSO concertmaster David Halen as soloist. Also on the program is Concerto for Orchestra by Bela Bartok (who was Hungarian, yes, but who had immigrated to America by the time of its composition). By Daniel Durchholz