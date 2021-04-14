 Skip to main content
Madhouse albums
Though assumed to be a full group, Madhouse was essentially a duo starring Prince and musician Eric Leeds on this jazzy, funky outfit. Madhouse released a pair of simply titled  albums, “8” and “16” (both released in 1987). The first album contained eight songs, each song corresponding with its place in the album (the first song is “One,” the second song is  “Two,” etc.) The next album “16” picked up where “8” left off, beginning with the song “Nine.” 

 

