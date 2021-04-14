Madhouse albums

Though assumed to be a full group, Madhouse was essentially a duo starring Prince and musician Eric Leeds on this jazzy, funky outfit. Madhouse released a pair of simply titled albums, “8” and “16” (both released in 1987). The first album contained eight songs, each song corresponding with its place in the album (the first song is “One,” the second song is “Two,” etc.) The next album “16” picked up where “8” left off, beginning with the song “Nine.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today