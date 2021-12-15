 Skip to main content
Madilyn Sell, senior, Marquette
The comeback player of the year, Sell came back from knee replacement surgery to lead the Mustangs to a 28-8-2 record and a berth in the Class 5 quarterfinals. This Missouri-bound 6-foot-2 middle blocker averaged 2.56 kills. Sell also was a force at the net with 89 blocks.

