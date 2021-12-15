Madilyn Sell, senior, Marquette

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
The comeback player of the year, Sell came back from knee replacement surgery to lead the Mustangs to a 28-8-2 record and a berth in the Class 5 quarterfinals. This Missouri-bound 6-foot-2 middle blocker averaged 2.56 kills. Sell also was a force at the net with 89 blocks.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!