Madison J.

Madison has been a nurse at DePaul Hospital ER for about six months. Let me take you back a few years: Madison found out she was pregnant at 17-years-old while a junior in high school. She, at that point, knew she had to do what ever it took to be able to support herself and her baby. Madison graduated six months early from high school and went straight to college to start her prerequisite to begin a nursing career. She was on the Dean's list all through college and worked extra hard while being a full time teen mom. She never once asked for help because she was the type of person who wanted to prove everyone that even though she became pregnant at a young age, nothing was going to stop her from making her dreams come true. Madison got accepted to Goldfarb School of Nursing after finishing up her prerequisites. She graduated August 2019 and landed her job as an ER nurse right away. She loves taking care of people. She has done all of this while being a single mom.
