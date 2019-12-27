9. Maggie Rogers, April 7, the Pageant
0 comments

9. Maggie Rogers, April 7, the Pageant

  • 0
Maggie Rogers at the Pageant

Maggie Rogers performs for a sold-out crowd at the Pageant in St. Louis on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

“The pop singer — don’t let the word pop fool you — opened her 80-minute show with the rhythmic ‘Give a Little,’ and from the top, she gave a lot. She let it all out onstage, exhibiting a confidence and freedom that make her thoroughly watchable.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PROJECTED LINEUP FOR 2020?
Sports

PROJECTED LINEUP FOR 2020?

QUESTION: Regardless of sample size, past heroics, or who has been here the longest, what would be the lineup you would like to see in 2020 --…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports